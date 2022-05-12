Documentary alleges voter fraud in San Luis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dinesh D'Souza's new documentary '2000 Mules', which launched on Saturday, May 7 mentions the alleged ballot harvesting across the country, but more specifically in San Luis, Arizona during the 2020 USA presidential election.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury indicted Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez, both of San Luis, Arizona, for one count each of "ballot abuse" also known as “ballot harvesting.”

The indictment alleges that during the August 2020 Primary Election, Fuentes and Juarez knowingly collected four voted ballots from another person, in violation of Arizona Law.

The early ballots were deposited into a ballot box on Election Day and were processed and counted by the Yuma County Recorder during the election.

Arizona law only provides for a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter to collect voted or unvoted early ballots from another person.

Guillermina Fuentes, former Mayor of San Luis, was set to be in court Thursday morning but postponed her change of plea hearing until June 2nd.

News 11 spoke to Gary Snyder and David Lara about the case and how it is circling back around after the premier of '2000 Mules'.