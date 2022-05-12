California court allowing 18 to 21-year-olds to purchase semi-automatic firearms

Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A big loss in court for California Democrats as it tries to ban some sales of semi-automatic weapons.

A federal appeals court struck down the state law prohibiting the sale of semi-automatic firearms to anyone under the age of 21.

It also only allowed residents to purchase semi-automatic weapons once a month.

The court found it overstepped the 2nd Amendment rights of those between the ages of 18 and 21.

The State Attorney General says his office is reviewing the decision.

The law had been in place in California since July of last year.