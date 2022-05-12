Calexico teachers reach historic agreement with school district

Teachers to receive salary increases and benefit options

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A press release from the Calexico Unified School District said it reached an agreement with the Associated Calexico Teachers for salary increases.

On Wednesday, May 11 at about 2 a.m., groups on both sides finalized a Tentative Agreement after years of bargaining.

The agreement highlights salary increases and one-time, off-schedule payments based on how long an eligible employee has been working, which is available for certain retirees as well.

Also noted in the agreement are more medical benefit options for employees and their dependents.

