Two suspects accused of break-in at AutoZone formally charged, plead not guilty

Both men charged with 3rd-degree burglary and criminal damage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The two men accused of breaking into a Yuma Autozone were formally charged and pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

42-year-old Patrick Valdez and 20-year-old Angel Delgadillo each faced a judge where they were charged with 3rd-degree burglary, unlawful entry and criminal damage.

YPD says officers responded to a potential burglary at the AutoZone store near Magnolia Ave. and 8th St. in Yuma late on April 21st.

That's when an eyewitness said two suspects in a car were being suspicious and then one of the suspects broke the window to the front door and set off an alarm.

The suspect was then seen leaving the store with several boxes before getting into a Ford Explorer with the other suspect.

Officers then stopped the vehicle on West 7th Street when the suspect escaped on foot, but both the driver and passenger were eventually arrested.

Valdez and Delgadillo both pled not guilty and will be back in court for a conditions of release hearing on May 17th.