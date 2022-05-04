Senate passes resolution to establish Glioblastoma Awareness Day

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Kyrsten Sinema's (D-AZ) legislation to establish National Glioblastoma Awareness Day has been passed by the United States Senate.

The resolution is in honor of John McCain to help with general care options for brain cancers.

“Our bipartisan resolution honoring John McCain and other Americans who have battled glioblastoma will strengthen efforts towards finding new treatments for this disease and other brain cancers,” expressed Senator Sinema.

The legislation would designate July 20, 2020 as the day to raise awareness for these types of brain cancers.