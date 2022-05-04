Skip to Content
Ceremony held to appoint new Yuma Postmaster

United States Postal Service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kraig Bess was recently appointed as the City of Yuma's new Postmaster and a ceremony was held for him to take an oath.

“It is a great honor to serve Yuma as your new Postmaster,” expressed Bess. “In my time with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our Post Offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

On Tuesday, May 3, a ceremony took place for the Post Office Operations Manager to administer the Oath of Office to bess

“On behalf of the 650,000 women and men of the U.S. Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you," said Bess.

