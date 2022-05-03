Skip to Content
Fallen officers to be honored during Annual Memorial Day service on May 15

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Fraternal Order of Police will be hosting its Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Services at the Fallen Officer Monument.

The memorial day service will take place on Sunday, May 15 at Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex 1700 E 8th Street.

This event will honor and remember those who worked with local law enforcement and lost their lives.

A one-hour program for this remembrance will being at 7:00 p.m., with a 21-gun salute in honor of these law enforcement professionals.

