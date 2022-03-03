Civilian deaths in Ukraine grows over 750, others hide in makeshift bomb shelter

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The United Nations says it has recorded more than 750 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the invasion began and Vladimir Putin is now targeting more civilian sites with deadly strikes.

CNN crews across the country have spoken with Ukrainians including some about 100 miles south of Kyiv, who are sheltering in a makeshift bomb shelter under a synagogue in the midst of an emerging refugee crisis.

There is a strong expectation that this town could be next in line.

CNN's Sam Kiley reports that there is a "particularly strong sense of solidarity here between the Jewish community and other Ukrainianians" while they all continue to shelter in place.

The situation has grown more desperate overnight as Russian troops continue their advance, and the death toll continues to climb.

There is currently calls to charge Vladimir Putin with war crimes.