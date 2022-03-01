Truck convoy headed for D.C. despite Covid rules being lifted

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Lots of people are making their way to Washington, D.C., for the State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The list of people on the move includes some truckers who are protesting Covid-19 mitigation efforts even though Covid mandates have been relaxing across the country.

When the truckers get to the District of Columbia, they won't have to wear masks. In fact, more and more places are relaxing Covid-19 restrictions.

Among the truckers' beefs includes President Biden's federal vaccine mandates.

Courts have blocked the ones for private companies and federal agencies, but they're still in place for healthcare workers and the military.