Ukraine under siege of Russian attacks, the world stands by

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Ukraine under siege this morning with Russia unleashing war using attacks and airstrikes, as more countries condemn the aggression.

Several countries are announcing sanctions against Russia. The European Union says it is targeting Russia's financial, energy and transport sectors, visa policy and more.

Meanwhile, the French President says he's ready to broker a ceasefire, positioning himself as a mediator between the two countries. But he accuses the Russian President of duplicity.

Many Ukrainian residents are seeking safety, some finding shelter, others fleeing the country altogether.

Some women and children have also crossed the border in Poland, but Ukraine has now temporarily banned males between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.

A United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution condemning Russia is now officially listed on a United Nations schedule for this afternoon, but the proposal is expected to be vetoed by Moscow.

Russia is the President of the Council for February and the Presidency rotates between members every month.