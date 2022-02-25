Arizona House turns down bill requiring abortion to be done surgically

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Republican in the Arizona House defected from a united GOP front to defeat a measure that would have banned manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion.

Rep. Michelle Udall of Mesa said as she joined all Democrats in voting against the measure.

The bill that unexpectedly failed would have eliminated the choice used by half of the people who have abortions in the state, leaving a surgical procedure as the only option.

Republicans control 31 of 60 seats in the House and the loss of any one means a bill can’t get the needed 31 votes to pass if Democrats are united in opposition.

The proposal was one of two major anti-abortion bills in the legislature this year. The other passed the Senate last week that would outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and awaits House action.