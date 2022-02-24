Skip to Content
today at 11:02 AM
Arizona politicians comments on Russia invasion of Ukraine

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey posted a statement through Twitter on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Arizona stands with the people of Ukraine," began Gov. Ducey's tweet.

Russia's invasion began early Thursday morning with bomb attacks on multiple major cities in Ukraine.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema released her remarks on the invasion.

“Russia’s illegal, unprovoked attacks on free and democratic Ukraine directly threaten American national security interests and the sovereignty of our allies. I support increased, aggressive sanctions, and call on NATO and other democratic, peaceful countries to stand united in swift, decisive action against Russia’s aggression," said Sen. Sinema.

This follows her visit to Yuma, Ariz. to discuss the border crisis and water infrastructure.

"My highest priority is the safety and security of Arizonans and the American servicemembers who risk their lives to protect us, and I’ll continue supporting policies that keep America safe, promote our country's and our allies’ long-term security, and ensure our servicemembers’ safety," said the senator.

Another statement was released by Sen. Mark Kelly late Wednesday night.

"Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked and unjust. I am thinking tonight of the Ukrainian people, who want nothing but peace, yet are now under attack and in a war for their homeland," said Sen. Kelly. "Putin has chosen a devastating and illegal war. He bears responsibility and must be held to account.”

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

