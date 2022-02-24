Arizona Senate approves tax credit for working low-income Arizonans

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A democratic proposal to create a new tax credit for working low-income Arizonans has been approved by the Arizona Senate.

The proposal adopted by Gov. Doug Ducey as part of his budget proposal drew support from 10 of 16 Senate Republicans and all Democrats who voted.

The measure now heads to the House for consideration.

The $74 million plan is the first tax proposal the governor has backed in his eight legislative sessions that specifically aims to benefit lower-income workers.

The idea is to provide extra cash to working families who could use the money for food, utilities, gas and other necessities and mirrors the federal credit which provides refunds to the working poor.