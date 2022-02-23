Suspect who set Walmart on fire still on the loose

Calexico Police Department says homless should not always be to blame - News 11's Wiley Jawhary

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department is looking for a man who possibly set a Walmart in Calexico on fire.

Calexico police say the man was wearing a hoodie and is bald.

Calexico Police Chief Gonzalo Gerardo does not want the city to always blame the homeless.

"People are so quick to blame the homeless, it is not always them, the last one was not a homeless person," he said.

Herardo refering to an arsonist in January who was arrested after setting Lindas Fashon in downtown Calexico on fire.

