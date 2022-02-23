One dead after getting hit by car on Fortuna Road
Woman hit by car after attempting to cross the road
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office reported a car crash on S. Fortuna Road which left one person dead.
On Tuesday at about 10:22 a.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a crash involving a Toyota Prius driving north on Fortuna Road, when a woman began to cross the road in a non-designated crosswalk.
The Prius couldn't stop in time and hit 81-year-old Angelina Esparza.
She was flown to a Phoenix hospital but was later pronounced dead after succumbing to her injuries.
Impairment by alcohol does not seem to be a factor at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
