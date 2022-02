YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Yuma Fire Department responded to a fire in the Dunes West Mobile Home Park.

Firefighters arrived at 855 W. 32nd Street and saw a single mobile home in flames with smoke coming from it.

The fire was extinguished and was stopped from spreading.

One woman and two children made it safely out of the home but the contents inside were heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.