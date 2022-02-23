Skip to Content
today at 5:41 AM
Published 5:44 AM

Mexico’s Army seized 3 tons of cocaine off the cost of Cabo

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexico’s Army seized 3 tons of cocaine off Mexico's Pacific coast.

The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects are in custody and face charges linked to drug smuggling.

According to the Mexican Navy, they are fighting organized crime and preventing criminal groups from operating in the sea of Cortez area from increasing their profits in the production and distribution of drugs.

