Yuma man accused of assaulting child with blow torch rejects plea offer, will stand trial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 28-year-old Stanford Miller, one of the accused suspects who allegedly burned a child with a blow torch, will stand trial in April 2023.

Miller is being charged with six counts of aggravated assault with serious physical injury involving a minor, along with a slew of other charges including the use of a deadly weapon and assault on a vulnerable minor. There are 23 counts in total.

In court on Tuesday, Miller turned down the state's plea offer which would have put him behind bars for 41 years. Instead, he will face a jury to determine his fate.

In June, 2021, a five-year-old boy was taken to a Phoenix hospital with serious injuries after being burned by a blow torch. According to court documents, the child was abused between January to May of 2021.

Officers responded to a home on 9th Street and 9th Avenue in early June of last year and court records reveal Miller and another woman were the adults who allegedly abused the five-year-old. Yuma police then arrested the two suspects.

Since the initial complaint was filed and the arrests were made, the woman involved had her charges dropped.

Now Miller will stand trial beginning April 12th of next year.