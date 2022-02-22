Skip to Content
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccinated may be recommended

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Coronavirus cases continue to drop in the United States but some health officials say a 4th dose of a vaccine may be recommended to keep the momentum.

Daily Coronavirus cases have fallen 42% since last week and the FDA is monitoring the situation to see if another vaccine dose could be beneficial.

"Many of us except that in the years to come we will have yearly doses of Covid vaccine, the same way we do for the flu vaccine," explained Dr. Megan Ranney of Brown University.

Some countries are offering a 4th dose but the United States may not see another vaccine shot available until the fall.

The CDC does not currently have any recommendations regarding another dose but it may be beneficial to those with weakened immune systems.

