Freight train derails in Arizona; crews contain solvent leak

COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — A railroad official says a hazardous materials crew joined emergency workers to contain a solvent leak after freight cars derailed near the Arizona city of Coolidge, southeast of Phoenix.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said Monday that no injuries were immediately reported and damage appeared to be limited after about 20 train cars derailed a little before noon local time.

Pinal County emergency officials said no evacuation was ordered but police advised people to avoid the area.

Tysver says a tank car leaked cyclohexanone.

That's a liquid solvent not classified as a cancer-causing substance. Coolidge is about 56 miles from Phoenix.