Agents find lone baby in Sonoran Desert

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Border Patrol agent found a baby who appeared abandoned under a bush on the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.

The infant was wrapped in camouflage when found on Monday and didn't have any visible injuries.

Investigations lead to a mother who was arrested without telling the agents about her baby.

Medical personnel at the Ajo Border Patrol station determined the mom and infant to be in good health.

The mother said someone else was holding on to her baby and did not mean for her infant to be in any danger.