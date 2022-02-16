U.S. troops deploy to Europe to backup NATO allies

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - More U.S. troops are being deployed to Europe, amid Russia's standoff with Ukraine and potential invasion.

Members of 101st Airborne Division left Fort Campbell, Kentucky late Tuesday night.

They're part of the Army's "Joint Task Force Dragon Operation."

Military officials say the focus of the deployment is "to assure our NATO allies and partners in the region."

This as the U.S. has been on standby waiting for Russia to make a move into Ukraine, a situation that has been going on for months.