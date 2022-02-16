One dead after falling down a ravine near Adair Range

An off-road vehicle falls 300 feet with driver

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a vehicle rolling down a ravine near Adair Range.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the sheriff's office investigated an off-road vehicle, a Honda SXS 1000, ran off a narrow trail while traveling with a group.

The vehicle began to roll down a steep ravine and the driver attempted to stop but they both fell 300 feet and the driver was thrown off.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as 67-year-old Kurt Langland of Yuma, Arizona.

If anyone has information on the case then they're encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427.