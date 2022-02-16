Imperial Valley makes history with first Latina to serve on California Supreme Court

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom nominated the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court who is also from the Imperial Valley.

Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated on Tuesday and representatives are voicing their support for this historic nomination.

Rep. Juan Vargas (CA-51) says this nomination speaks volumes.

“As the son of Mexican immigrants, I am proud to see yet another first-generation Californian from my district succeed. Her journey from Imperial Valley to Stanford Law School, to her historic nomination today, is nothing short of inspirational," he expressed.

Vargas says he applauds Governor Newsom for this nomination.

Rep. Raul Ruiz (CA-36) says diversity is a big part of the nations success.

"The CHC strongly believes the judicial system should reflect the diversity of our nation and has played an active role in increasing Hispanic representation on the bench. The CHC applauds Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision and proudly supports Justice Guerrero’s nomination. Californians will be well-served by Justice Guerrero on the Court," he said.