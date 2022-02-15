Skip to Content
K-9 team assists task force in $379k storage unit drug bust

El Centro Border Patrol

CALEXICO, Calif. — Through a combined effort, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents and Imperial County task force seized $379,230 worth of narcotics Friday night.

At around 10:00 p.m., agents acquired a search warrant for access into a storage unit suspected of storing illegal drugs.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team assigned to assist the task force alerted to the inside of the unit.

Agents searched the unit and found two hollowed out vehicle batteries.

Both batteries contained clear plastic bags stuffed with narcotics.

One bag contained pills and the other had two bricks filled with a white powdery substance.

Both bricks displayed imprints of a skull at the top.

The pills tested positive for fentanyl and the white powdery substance was positive for cocaine.

The fentanyl pills weighed at 10.6 pounds with an estimated street value of $318,000.

The cocaine weighed 4.5 pounds and with an estimate of $61,230.

All drugs were passed on to the Border Crime Suppression Team.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

