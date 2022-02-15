GOP-led AZ Senate panel votes to hand-count all ballots

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Republican state senators have advanced legislation that would require every ballot cast in Arizona’s elections to be counted by hand.

The proposal was approved in the Senate on a 4-3 vote with no Democratic support on Monday.

This comes as GOP proponents who embraced former President Donald Trump’s false narrative of massive voter fraud are calling for a needed reform.

The measure is one of many election bills making their way through the legislature this year.

The proposal for an all-hand count tabulation was prompted by the events of recounting 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots in the latest Senate audit last year.

With only a one-vote majority in the Senate and House, many of the more voting proposals are unlikely to make it into law.