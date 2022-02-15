Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 7:29 AM

GOP-led AZ Senate panel votes to hand-count all ballots

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Republican state senators have advanced legislation that would require every ballot cast in Arizona’s elections to be counted by hand.

The proposal was approved in the Senate on a 4-3 vote with no Democratic support on Monday.

This comes as GOP proponents who embraced former President Donald Trump’s false narrative of massive voter fraud are calling for a needed reform.

The measure is one of many election bills making their way through the legislature this year.

The proposal for an all-hand count tabulation was prompted by the events of recounting  2.1 million Maricopa County ballots in the latest Senate audit last year.

With only a one-vote majority in the Senate and House, many of the more voting proposals are unlikely to make it into law.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

AP News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content