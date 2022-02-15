Arizona Senate passes 15-week abortion ban, the House to vote soon

Ban vote to reach next step in process

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, the Arizona Senate voted to pass a 15-week abortion ban and would restrict abortion access two months before viability, however, the ban is currently considered unconstitutional.

The U.S. Supreme Court is challenging the original Mississippi abortion law and unless passed, Arizona's ban can not be upheld even if passed by the state governor.

Arizona's Senate is counting on the Supreme Court's decision, which is set to come to a close in June.

If passed, the Arizona ban would criminalize abortion providers by giving out fines and possible jail time.

A press conference was held in early February for those who were against the ban to make their statements known: people who are denied these abortions may suffer.

“Arizona politicians are banking on the Supreme Court upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban so they can quickly strip Arizonians of their rights and begin enforcement,” said Brittany Fonteno, CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, Inc. “It’s a cowardly path to a cruel end, denying Arizonians the right to make their own health care decisions.”

With the Senate passing the ban, the next step will be for the House to vote.

Other restrictions are being considered such as classifying abortion as a class 3 felony.