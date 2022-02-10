One dead in crash near Brawley

Other man in crash appears to have no injuries

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday morning, a car crash near Brawley and State Route 86 lead to one fatality.

At about 9:20 a.m., a 2019 Kia crashed into a man approaching State Route 86 and who was driving a Harley Davidson.

The man on the Davidson was pronounced dead on scene but the driver of the Kia suffered no injuries.

Impairment from alcohol or drugs does not seem to be a factor in the crash, says California Highway Patrol.