Imperial County Sheriff’s Office spreads crime awareness for teens

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office is pushing awareness across the Imperial Valley about teen dating and abuse.

According to the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 11 female and approximately 1 in 14 male high school students report having experienced physical dating violence in the last year.

Tina Garcia is the crime prevention supervisor for ICSO and has dealt with first-hand teens who have experienced physical and mental abuse.

Garcia says it happens more than we think.

"I have seen it personally, eating disorders, especially in the girls, changes in appearance," she explained.

Garcia says sometimes abuse can be small and subtle but the girl or boy does not really realize it because they are so engaged in the relationship.

She wants parents to listen to their kids and spot the warning signs of potential dating abuse.

Signs include becoming triggered when a significant other is mentioned, a change in diet and not spending time with family.