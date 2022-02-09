SDSU Imperial Valley to build new facility for students

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The dean of San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley campus hopes the new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) is being built in Brawley will help increase admissions.

Currently there are about 900 students who attend the school.

The new facility will house labs for STEM programs and give students the opportunity to pursue a bachelors degree in nursing.

Dean Mark Wheeler says this is a great opportunity.

"Unquestionably the lower division science facilities and laboratories will enable us to add majors and minors as needed and that are in demand, and those students will be able to pursue those studies here and not have to leave the valley," he said.

The first lab classes will be held in the fall semester of 2023 when the building is complete.