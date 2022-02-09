Arizona ballot initiative aims to protect voting rights

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Voting rights advocates have announced plans for a sweeping Arizona ballot initiative they say would “protect the freedom to vote."

The ultimate plan is to protect the vote from Republican lawmakers pushing to remake voting laws based on false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

The wide-ranging initiative would roll back recent changes approved by Republican lawmakers to voting and initiative laws. It would also automatically update voter rolls using driver’s license records and eliminate registration deadlines.

Dozens of election bills have already been introduced this year from Republicans, including proposals aiming to significantly curtail early voting and mail balloting.

The new measure would reinstate the Permanent Early Voting List and would prohibit legislators from overturning the decision of voters in Presidential elections.

If voters approve, lawmakers would be extremely limited in any changes they could make. Two-thirds of the House and Senate would have to sign off, and any changes must further the intent of the initiative.

Proponents need to collect 237,645 signature from registered voters by July 7 to qualify for the 2022 ballot.