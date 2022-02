Eyewitnesses report of multiple shots fired

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, activity was seen near Vista and Kofa High School with the Yuma Police Department saying a drive-by shooting occurred.

Police received a call at about 5 p.m. but no injuries were reported.

Eyewitnesses say multiple shots were fired.

The corner of 32nd St and Avenue A has been blocked off.