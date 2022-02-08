New legislation aims to bring veterans more health services

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Ruiz announced new legislation aiming to bring more support services to local Veterans with health problems.

Ruiz said many veterans come in contact with toxic and hazardous materials during military service causing them health problems down the line.

Cancers and Respiratory illnesses are some of the many health problems veterans face.

He stated currently the program in place is not doing enough.

“The problem is the caregiver's assistance program is open to individuals who sustain physical injury due to their service in the military,” Ruiz explained.

Ruiz also expressed this program will also benefit veterans' loved ones.

Ruiz hopes to represent Imperial County as well as parts of Riverside County after redistricting lines were redrawn and approved last December.