Best S.T.E.P. Forward opens a roller rink in the Imperial Valley

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new roller-skating rink is now open in El Centro. A non-profit organization based out of Calipatria, Best S.T.E.P. Forward, opened the facility for families to get together and have a safe space for everyone to enjoy.

Best S.T.E.P. Forward provides opportunities for the special needs community of Imperial County and the under-served at risk youth. CEO Jackie B. Riddell has two children who have autism and ADHD. She says her oldest son was her inspiration.

Because of his diagnosis, she left her career as a firefighter paramedic to shift her priorities to advocate for him and her daughter with special needs.

"I pretty much took on these programs full force for them to figure out what is that you are gifted with... let's figure it out. Let's create a safe space for you guys to play, have friends and have a good time," Riddell said.

Best S.T.E.P. Forward is a volunteer-based organization that has an innovative creative crew. They were given spaces that need a lot of work and with the vision of the member, their idea came to life.

"We've seen it as a positive challenge for us and a blank canvas to see what we can turn it into. In Calipatria we have a community garden and a sensory space and we plan to basically mimic that here in an obviously larger scale," Riddell stated.

Right now the rink is open bi-weekly on Thursdays and Saturdays, but hoping to open more frequently depending on how many families are willing to volunteer.

The Vice President of Best S.T.E.P. Forward, Paulette Ramirez, enjoys being part of the skating rink transformation because it brings back her childhood memories in Mexicali.

"Over there... there was music and it was a bunch of people and lights and just the interaction with family. It was something I was looking forward to every week," Ramirez said.

Best S.T.E.P. Forward invites all families to come by. The organization is asking for a five-dollar donation at the door. Proceeds go toward the rental of the space and utilities.

As of right now, you do have to bring your own equipment. The next skating night will be on Thursday, February 17 from 5-8 PM on East Main Street in El Centro.