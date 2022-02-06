Lakers approach trade deadline with uncertainty as Imperial Valley family attends first Lakers game

Things get uncomfortable for Russel Westbrook as his own fans boo him - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks yesterday by a score of 122 to 115.

After a five-game absence due to swelling in his knee, LeBron James returned to the lineup.

Meanwhile, as the sun sets in Los Angeles, Justin Goff, an Imperial Valley Resident, and Central Union High School Student is about to walk into his first-ever NBA game.

"I’m excited man, me and my little brother we are really hyped, we have been talking about it for a while," he said.

His brother Jacob Goff said they're just here to see a good battle.

"We are just trying to watch a Lakers game, first time here so just trying to have fun," he said.

But Justin's mom, Liz Goff told us, her son isn't only a Lakers fan.

"He plays for Central Union High School and he’s doing great, what a great opportunity for him to see it first hand," she said.

Justin says he’s been bleeding purple and gold since day one.

"All my family we are just big, big Laker fans, grew into it, always watched Kobe," he said.

Justin and his family are hoping for another title this year, but the inside the Lakers locker room lingers struggles, injuries, and doubt.



The Lakers were down by as many as 21 points but led by LeBron James, they were able to mount a comeback.

It’s no question the Lakers are still struggling, Russel Westbrook even getting boo’s from his own fans.

Justin, he says Westbrook is under a lot of pressure.

"Westbrooks gotta do his thing, learn how to share the ball, play a little slower," he said.

While purple and gold confetti rains in the arena, for now, the trade deadline is approaching, and fans are starting to get anxious.

Russel wesbtook did speak to the media this time around after tonights game. He was benched throughout overtime, he did tell us he did voice some disappointment to head coach Frank Vogel previously about it but didn’t want make it about himself rather the team.

I asked Malik Monk what area his team needs to focus on, he said stopping teams from scoring.

"The defensive end, thats about it man, defense," he said.

With the trade deadline approaching, it is still unclear as to what changes this roster will see if any.