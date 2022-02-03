Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:21 AM

Fedex is warning of a delay in delivering your packages

MGN

(KYMA, KECY) - Winter weather could delay your Fedex deliveries.

Much of the central U.S. is under a winter storm warning or advisory, and that includes Memphis, Tennessee where Fedex is headquartered.

According to the National Weather Service, the city is under an ice storm warning until midnight Thursday.

Fedex said in a statement Tuesday that it is monitoring the winter storm, but safety for its employees remains priority number one.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content