Fedex is warning of a delay in delivering your packages

(KYMA, KECY) - Winter weather could delay your Fedex deliveries.

Much of the central U.S. is under a winter storm warning or advisory, and that includes Memphis, Tennessee where Fedex is headquartered.

According to the National Weather Service, the city is under an ice storm warning until midnight Thursday.

Fedex said in a statement Tuesday that it is monitoring the winter storm, but safety for its employees remains priority number one.