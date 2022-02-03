Arizona woman admits to voting for her dead mother in 2020 presidential election
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - An Arizona woman is taking a plea deal for casting an illegal vote in the 2020 election race using the name of her dead mother.
64-year-old Tracey Kay McKee pled guilty to one federal count of attempted illegal voting.
The attorney general’s office says she used a mail-in ballot to cast the illegal vote in Maricopa County.
She reportedly admitted to signing her mother's name who died in October 2020.
Her attorneys have not yet responded to a request for comment.
McKee is set to appear in court on March 2 for sentencing.
