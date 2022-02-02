Skip to Content
Top Stories
By , ,
Published 7:26 AM

National debt surpasses $30 trillion for the first time

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - America's national debt just hit a huge milestone, passing $30 trillion for the first time in its history.

That sobering news coming from Treasury Department data published Tuesday.

Government borrowing sped up during the pandemic, as Washington spent aggressively to lessen the economic impact of the crisis.

Since the end of 2019, the national debt has surged by about $7 trillion.

Economists are divided on how big of a problem this really is, but it comes as borrowing costs are expected to rise. That's because the federal reserve is poised to raise interest rates.

Top Stories

CNN

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content