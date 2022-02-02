Skip to Content
Top Stories
By , ,
Published 7:25 AM

Former coach sues NFL, alleges racial discrimination

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL, alleging racial discrimination against the league, the New York Giants and other teams Tuesday.

Flores is accusing them of "living in a time of the past" and paying lip service to minority hiring.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins at the end of this regular season and has since been brought in for several interviews from other teams.

In the suit he claims that a recent job interview with the Giants was phony, citing a text message from another coach telling him the job had already been filled.

The NFL is denying Flores' claims and plans to fight the suit.

Flores and the Dolphins started the season 1-7 before winning eight of their last nine games, causing speculation as to why he was fired after a strong season turnaround.

Flores adding in a statement "I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love," by filing the lawsuit but that it's important to bring up.

Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

April Hettinger

April was born and raised in San Diego where she loved the beach town and her two dogs, Lexi and Malibu. She decided to trade the beach for the snow and advanced her education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content