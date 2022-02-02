Former coach sues NFL, alleges racial discrimination

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL, alleging racial discrimination against the league, the New York Giants and other teams Tuesday.

Flores is accusing them of "living in a time of the past" and paying lip service to minority hiring.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins at the end of this regular season and has since been brought in for several interviews from other teams.

In the suit he claims that a recent job interview with the Giants was phony, citing a text message from another coach telling him the job had already been filled.

The NFL is denying Flores' claims and plans to fight the suit.

Flores and the Dolphins started the season 1-7 before winning eight of their last nine games, causing speculation as to why he was fired after a strong season turnaround.

Flores adding in a statement "I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love," by filing the lawsuit but that it's important to bring up.