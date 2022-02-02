Skip to Content
Arizona judge upholds rules for social equity pot licenses

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - A lawsuit challenging rules under an Arizona state law legalizing recreational marijuana use has been dismissed.

The ongoing lawsuit by the Greater Phoenix Urban League challenged the state's rules for implementing a program to award 26 social equity business licenses regarding the use of marijuana.

The ruling issued Tuesday said the rules published by the Department of Health Services satisfy the broad mandates set under the voter-approved law from 2020.

This means that the potentially lucrative social equity licenses will be issued under the law’s provision to set aside 26 licenses for “people from communities disproportionately impacted by the enforcement of previous marijuana laws.”

