California moves to dismantle nation’s largest death row

(KYMA, KECY/ AP NEWS) - Governor Gavin Newsom is now moving to dismantle the United States’ largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons within two years.

This move coming after Newsom placed a moratorium on executions three years ago.

The goal is to turn the section at San Quentin State prison into a a “positive, healing environment.” Newsom said Monday it’s an outgrowth of his opposition to what he believes is a deeply flawed system, one that “gets my blood boiling.”

California last carried out an execution in 2006 and is one of 28 states that maintain death rows, along with the U.S. Government.

But now the state wants to merge its condemned inmates into the general prison population with no expectation that any will face execution anytime in the near future.

The governor adding “the prospect of your ending up on death row has more to do with your wealth and race than it does your guilt or innocence."