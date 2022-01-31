Former Yuma City Administrator gets plea deal

No jail time for Phil Rodriguez after seven month court battle - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Former Yuma City Administrator Phil Rodriguez was back in court Monday afternoon in what turned out to be a plea deal.

Rodriguez was initially charged for a crash on Interstate 8 back in June 2021.

Now the "unsafe lane change" and the "false reporting to law enforcement" charges are dismissed. But the "amended failure to give information and assist charge" remains.

Rodriguez faced up to 30 days in jail and probation. However, the prosecution and the defense agreed to no jail time and no probation. Only a $460.96 fine is due.

Richard Marzec, the second party involved in the crash addressed the court saying he is not happy with the plea deal.

He is asking for more than $7,500 from Rodriguez.

The attorney representing the former city leader, says that his client is willing to pay Marzec $3,000-- an amount Marzec declined.

A hearing to further discuss restitution is set for April.

Hear Marzec's side of the story on 13 On Your Side and News 11 tonight at 10 p.m.