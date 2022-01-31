El Centro police respond to three shootings in one night

El Centro Police Department says crime has gone up with new year - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) says crime is still on the rise since the new year began.

El Centro police officers say earlier this month, they had to deal with three shootings all in one night.

Detective Alfredo Hernandez with the ECPD says the situation is getting out of hand.

“In the time that I have been here, I have never been on patrol where we get three shootings in one night,” he said.

Officers also responded to a pursuit over the weekend where they found a suspect in possession of a handgun. Detectives say in the past the suspect had threatened to kill his girlfriend.

The department is calling on the city to bring more police officers to help keep criminals off the streets.

