Judge: Oath Keepers leader must remain in jail until trial

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The leader of the Oath Keepers accused of trying to overthrow the 2020 Presidential election will remain in jail until his trial later this year.

That's the ruling from a Texas Magistrate judge earlier this week.

In a statement, the judge said Sewart Rhodes has continued his "advocacy for violence against the federal government."

She went on to say if released, he might "endanger others by fostering the planning and execution of additional violent events."

He will be allowed to testify to congress under a House Select Committee subpoena.

Rhodes is one of the suspects charged with sedition and conspiracy in connection with the January sixth riot on the nation's Capitol.

Prosecutors say he helped organize the insurrection.

Rhodes has pleaded not guilty.

