Annual scholarship from Helios Education Foundation is now open for Yuma students

Senior students may now apply for an annual scholarship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students in the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) will now have an opportunity to apply for the 2022 Helios Education Foundation scholarship.

The fourth annual Ready Now Yuma scholarship will choose students to receive up to $15,000 a year.

One student from each YUHSD campus will be chosen and will receive an oversized check.

This scholarship will go towards senior students who are in need of finances while pursuing higher education.

Deadline to apply is March 15, 2022 and students may find more information on the Arizona Foundation scholarship website.



