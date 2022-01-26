Arizona loosens rules limiting work by substitute teachers

(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Arizona is loosening statewide education rules to help alleviate a pandemic-aggravated shortage of substitute teachers.

The State Board of Education has removed the 120-day limit on work by certified substitute teachers and instead will allow them to teach as long as necessary until a regular teacher is hired.

The board lso allowing emergency substitute teacher certificates for two years, up from one year.

The move made mainly because board officials say schools are struggling to find substitute teachers, which disrupts student learning and places pressure on teachers and administrators.