DHS Secretary Mayorkas to visit Yuma on Wednesday

Secretary to discuss the border crisis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security will be visiting Yuma to discuss what's been happening at the border.

Secretary Mayorkas will also meet with local DHS employees and stakeholders, who may give an update regarding the large numbers of undocumented immigrants crossing the border.

This follows a surge of migrants seeking asylum by entering the United States and hundreds of others walking across the Yuma border almost daily.

After his stop in Yuma, Mayorkas will be traveling to Texas.

Full coverage on Secretary Mayorkas' visit will begin tomorrow at 4/5 p.m. on NBC/ CBS.