Calexico residents on edge after suspected arsonist sets business on fire

Burglaries becoming more frequent per Calexico Police Department - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico business owners are calling on the city to provide more security after an arsonist broke into a fashion store and set it on fire.

Calexico experienced multiple fires on Monday and the Calexico Police Department arrested a man who they believe broke into Lindas Fashion, burglarized the store, and set it on fire.

According to the Calexico Police Officers Association the suspect has been booked into Imperial County Jail on multiple charges.

Business owners in Downtown Calexico are anxious to go to work.

Karla Prada owns a clothing store next to Lindas Fashion. She saw the incident and says the city needs more security.

"We don't feel safe here, we need more security so we can work, my store has been broken into three times," she said.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have the full story on the Evening Edition at 5 p.m. MST.