Multiple fires break out in Calexico, possible arsonist caught on camera

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico experienced multiple fires today and city firefighters believe a man is an arsonist in this case.

A camera caught the man lighting a clothing store on fire.

Fire Captain for the Calexico Fire Department Eduardo Rivera said, “A worker from that business arrived to open up the store and saw somebody breaking out of the window from that same structure that had smoke and fire in it”

The Linda's Fashion store was damaged while firefighters responded to three other nearby fires.

The man was then arrested and is currently behind bars.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the other three fires.