Calexico’s economy braces for new border restriction

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico residents are concerned about the economy after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will require non-citizens to be fully vaccinated to enter the United States.

Starting on Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will ask non-citizens looking to enter the United States via land ports of entry for proof of vaccination, as cases continue to rise nationwide.

CBP says it will not have the time to ask every single individual trying to enter the U.S. for vaccination proof, however that is not keeping Calexico residents from stressing about the impact this may have on their economy.

Raul Ureña is a Calexico city council member. He says although this requirement may serve as a challenge, the border remaining open is good news.

"Even if it requires mandates, the key takeaway from this mandate specifically is that it doesn't close the border, the border closure devastated our city financially," he said.

Ureña added this is a good compromise that will keep residents safe from COVID-19 and the border open.